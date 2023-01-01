Dyna Boy is an adventure game where you are a brave miner on a mission to gather all the gems on your way. Blast away blocks and dangerous creatures with TNT to clear a path, and watch out for all kinds of traps! Can you make your way out of the dangerous underground world?

Website: poki.com

