Temple Glider
Go on an ancient adventure in Temple Glider! In this game, you play as a clumsy bird that has to try to fly his way through an ancient Egyptian tomb and get to the exit. But watch out! There are plenty of traps and obstacles in your path that you'll have to avoid. This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you bring the Temple Glider safely to the ground?
