Zombie Rush is a roguelike action game where you can play different heroes to blast your way through waves of zombies! Each hero brings their own abilities to the battlefield, and you can power up those abilities using the gems you earn by killing the zombies. Armed with automatic firearms, you need to lead the battle by moving around swiftly to avoid taking any damage! As you battle on, you'll grow stronger, uncover new perks, and enhance your special skills. The more you play, the more challenging the game becomes with increasingly dangerous zombies. It's time to put your skills and courage to the test!

