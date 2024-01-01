Merge Penguins

Merge Penguin is an exciting merge game where you hatch and evolve different penguins to fend off waves of enemy attacks! Start by buying eggs, then merge identical ones to create stronger penguins. Strategically place your penguins to maximize their defense, upgrade them to deal more damage, and use boosts to prepare for incoming waves. The more you play, the more unique penguins you unlock. How many waves can your penguins defend against?

Website: poki.com

