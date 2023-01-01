Thirteen is a fast-paced shooting game where you can engage in online battles against real players or sharpen your skills through solo practice. Taking on the role of adorable avatars, you are armed with a random weapon each round to break special boxes and eliminate your enemies. Remember to collect coins to upgrade your arsenal and enhance your abilities. The more you play, the stronger you are!

Website: poki.com

