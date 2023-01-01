Battle Forces is a 3D online cyberpunk shooter created by Full Hp ltd. Immerse yourself in this realistic FPS experience and play against real people. There are 6 unique heroes with backstories, a huge arsenal of weapons, modifications, special abilities, skins, and much more! Invite your friends for a round to maximize the fun!Battle Forces is created by Full HP ltd. Play their other fast-paced games on Poki: Mad GunZ, Fury Wars, Blocky Cars and Run and Gun

Website: poki.com

