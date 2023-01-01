Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc is a clicker game where you need to run an evil corporation and defend it from relentless robbers! As the newly appointed director, you have various rooms within the company that generate revenue. To safeguard these coins from robbery, you must assign one security guard to each room. These security guards are crazy creatures from your company with unique powers. Use the rewards earned from successfully beating robbers to upgrade your guards. Fight together with your guard and click on enemies to cause damage. The more battles you engage in, the stronger your company becomes! Are you prepared to manage and defend your evil corporation?

Website: poki.com

