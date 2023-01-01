Double Panda is an adorable single or two-player platform game where you guide a giant panda and a red panda to reach the end! Each panda has its unique abilities—the red panda climbs bamboo and collects keys, while the giant panda swims across the water and jumps on enemies. When the platform is too high to reach? Don't worry! These two pandas can collaborate, with one carrying the other to become stronger together. Can you and your friends coordinate as seamlessly as our two cute pandas?

Website: poki.com

