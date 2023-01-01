Stickman Dragon Fight is an action fight game where players get to play all kinds of power heroes combating evil forces! It is never easy to fight against evil! During the fight, you need to move swiftly, dodge and block enemy attacks, power your ki, and use 3 advanced attack skills tailored for every hero! The game contains 3 modes:

