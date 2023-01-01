WebCatalogWebCatalog
Smashy Duo is a fast-paced arcade game where you control two heroes battling it out to hit as many monsters and zombies as you can before being knocked out. Show off your tennis skills and defeat as many zombies as you can. Play Smashy Duo on Poki and unlock power-ups and heroes to make your gameplay more exciting. The Smashy Duo game even includes global leaderboards so you can see how your smashing skills stack up! Play Smashy Duo for free in your browser and have fun destroying as many futuristic monsters as you can!  Controls: Space - Start Left arrow key - Hit left Right arrow key - Hit right About the creator: Smashy Duo is created by Big Frost Games, based in Malaysia. They are also the creators of Circuroid.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Smashy Duo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

