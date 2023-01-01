Parakite Ninja
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Parakite Ninja app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Have you wanted to be a ninja with both a parachute and kite attached to you so you can fly around? Look no further than Parakite Ninja! Take control of a ninja traversing difficult terrain that would be otherwise impossible for a ninja to cross if it wasn't for your trusty parakite! There are tons of obstacles in each level to avoid but also some little treats, see if you can find your friend who is waiting patiently for you to give you some cool items! The goal is to collect the bunch of bananas in each level and master using the parakite!Parakite Ninja is created by FM Studio. Play their other arcade game Shoot'n'Shout Turbo! They have great horror games on Poki such as Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna, Rise of Pico, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 2, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe, Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: SurgeryYou can play Parakite Ninja for free on Poki.Parakite Ninja can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Parakite Ninja. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna
poki.com
Shoot'n'Shout Turbo
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 3
poki.com
Smash Car Idle 2
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe
poki.com
Grandma's Delicious Cakes
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Third Axis
poki.com
Grand Mini Slam
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground
poki.com
Rise of Pico
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 2
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library
poki.com