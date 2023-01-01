Smash Car Idle 2 is an idle management game created by FM Studio. Continue smashing cars with your friends in the sequel to the amazing Smash Car Idle! Jump on the car on your screen and smash away as hard and fast as you can. You will get paid for this! Spend your money on upgrading your power and speed, and soon you'll unlock new cars, friends, and even new worlds! Bash and smash and earn cash!Keep tapping or clicking to smash the car and earn money.Smash Car Idle 2 is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley as well!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Smash Car Idle 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.