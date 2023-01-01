Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe is a scary point-and-click game developed by FM Studio. You learn that your brother is gravely ill after coming back to visit home from a boarding school, and it has something to do with the relentless creatures lurking about that want to play a deadly game with him. Explore the house and solve various puzzles to help cure your brother, and make him explain how this is all related to the mysterious wardrobe in one of the rooms. Are you ready for this adventure that will send shivers down your spine? There are scarier things than skeletons in the Anderson house closet.Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley as well!
