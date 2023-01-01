Little Cabin in the Woods
Little Cabin in the Woods: A Forgotten Hill Tale is a horror-themed point-and-click puzzle game developed by FM Studio. It's the newest spinoff story of the popular Forgotten Hill series. This time, you are a young boy with a painful past who lives in a mysterious cabin. Will your will to escape from a sad and secluded life be enough to save you from the tragedy that's lurking around the corner? Get ready for the perfect balance between horror and camp!How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.About the creator:Little Cabin in the Woods: A Forgotten Hill Tale is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley as well!
