Shoot'n'Shout Turbo is a action platform game where you put your aim to the test by shooting monsters. Strange alien creatures have invaded Earth and you are the only hero who can stop them! Pick up your gun and bazooka to eliminate all the enemies and save the world in this physics-based shooting game. Aim carefully and shoot all the beasts, but be careful not to miss or waste your bullets - otherwise we're all doomed!Hold down your mouse or long press to start aiming. Release to shoot.Shoot'n'Shout Turbo is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna, Rise of Pico, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 2, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe, Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley as well!You can play Shoot'n'Shout Turbo for free on Poki.Shoot'n'Shout Turbo can be played on your computer, phone, and, tablets.

