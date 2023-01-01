Wheat Farming is a multiplayer farming game where you can farm online with friends or by yourself to be the best farmer in town. You have a fertile piece of land and it's full of crops like wheat and carrots. Start by grabbing a free cart, then buy and upgrade your sickle, and start your wheat-selling business. Earn money and go to the Blacksmith to buy lots of cool sickles with animated skins and priceless gems. Check the furnace to make delicious carrot cakes and sell them. As you get better at farming, you can get better carts that can even fly! You can also customize your appearance and change your clothes to farm in style. Pay attention to the progress bar above to fill it up and summon the boss. Wheat Farming is not just about farming, it has lots of tricks and surprises up its sleeve. Explore the depths of this relaxing adventure, and don't forget to share it with your friends to enjoy the pastoral life together! Don't forget to check the score board at the town center to find out who's winning.Wheat Farming is created by Volem Games. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Wheat Farming for free on Poki.Wheat Farming can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wheat Farming. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.