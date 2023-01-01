Tag 2 takes the game of tag you know and love to a whole new level! When the timer runs out and you’re holding the bomb, it’s game over. So jump through portals, use bouncy pads and run as fast as you can to avoid the player who’s it! If you’re up for a real challenge, try out Zombie mode. There’s lots of Runners to unlock and daily quests to complete, so there’s always something to do. Play by yourself or add up to 4 friends to the chaotic fun! Can you win this ultimate game of Tag?

Website: poki.com

