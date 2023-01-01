TAG is local multiplayer game of catch! Square up against one, two or three of your friends and chase each other around one of three different levels! There are shortcuts you can take to bounce yourself up and away from the chaser as well as a sneaky teleport that can only be used once before it disappears so you can mislead the chaser and waste their time! Who will come out on top?Movement:Simply walk into another character to tag them, you will see a white arrow above the player who is on!Tag is created by JetGames. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Tag for free on Poki.Tag can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

