Get ready for double the excitement with Obby Tag, an online multiplayer game with the thrilling fusion of two of your favorite games: Obby and Tag! Your mission? Tag the player with the crown to steal it and hold the crown to build up points! Race through the obstacles, touch the lightning blocks to run and climb faster, and avoid the orange blocks and caution blocks. Don't forget to use power-ups to help catch the crown! Play Obby Tag with your friends now! Can you master all four arenas?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Obby Tag. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.