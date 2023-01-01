Papa's Cheeseria is a restaurant management game where you manage a bustling sandwich shop. You're tasked with making and serving delicious sandwiches to satisfy your loyal customers. Your incoming customers will give you their order, so go to your trusty build station and start on the order: Choose the customer's preference from an array of breads, toppings, and lots and lots of cheese! You need to cook the grilled cheese to perfection over at the grill station. Depending on the customer's wishes, you can prepare some fries on the side using the fry station. After that, it's all about adding the finishing touches and you're good to go! Don't forget to complete all the achievements and serve all the VIP customers to maximize your sandwich shop's success! Make sure to share Papa's Cheeseria with your friends and show them you can design and manage the best sandwich shop in town! Can you unlock all of the special recipes in Papa's Cheeseria?Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Cheeseria was created by Flipline Studios, and was later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play their other Papa's Games on Poki: Papa's Hotdoggeria, Papa's Freezeria, Papa's Pizzeria, Papa's Burgeria, Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack and Papa's Taco Mia You can play Papa's Cheeseria for free on Poki.Papa's Cheeseria is only playable on your computer for now.

