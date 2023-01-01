Papa's Bakeria is a restaurant management game where you manage a bakery. You're tasked with making and serving delicious pies to satisfy your loyal customers. Don't forget to complete all the achievements and serve all the VIP customers to maximize your bakery's success! Make sure to share Papa's Bakeria with your friends and show them you can design and manage the best bakery in town! Can you unlock all of the special recipes in Papa's Bakeria ?Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Bakeria was created by Flipline Studios, and was later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play their other Papa's Games on Poki: Papa's Hotdoggeria, Papa's Freezeria, Papa's Pizzeria, Papa's Burgeria, Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack and Papa's Taco Mia You can play Papa's Bakeria for free on Poki.Papa's Cheeseria is only playable on desktop for now.

