Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack is a platform game where you're on an adventure to save Papa Louie's customers from the Infamous Onion Ring. Your customers have been turned into gooey pizza monsters, and they need you and your kitchen equipment to save them. Grab your trusty paddle and pepper bombs and clear one of 12 stages containing pizza monsters! Drop by Big Pauly to stock up on pepper bombs in exchange of coins. Do you feel the Pizza Panic?Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack was developed in 2006 by Flipline Studios, an American game development team. Later, it was ported to HTML5 by AwayFL. Check out their other legendary games on Poki: Papa's Burgeria, Papa's Freezeria, Papa's Pizzeria, and Papa's Taco MiaThere are four main world, and they each consist of three stages. There are a total of 12 stages in the game: Multigrain fields, Pasta Jungle, Tomato Sauce City, and Mine Field.Sergeant Crushida Pepper, or Sarge, the main antagonist, and also the master of all of the enemies in the game.You can play Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack for free on Poki.Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack is only playable on your computer for now.

