Papa's Scooperia is a restaurant management game created by Flipline Studios. Serve up scrumptious sundaes to lines of hungry customers at Papa’s Scooperia. The 14th game in the Papa’s Restaurants series, this arcade-style game begins with a customization of your character. You have lost all of your dough sight-seeing in a huge city, but Papa Louie comes to the rescue by offering you a job in his new ice cream shop. Bake yummy cookies for the sundaes, scoop ice cream in the flavors that each customer loves, and sprinkle toppings over a heaping serving of fudge or whipped cream. Manage your time to rack up tips to make your customers happy. Watch for picky customers.Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Scooperia was created by Flipline Studios. Also play other Papa's Games games on Poki: Papa's Burgeria, Papa's Pizzeria, Papa's Taco Mia, papa-s-freezeria, Papa's Sushiria

