Papa's Pancakeria

Papa's Pancakeria

poki.com

Work at a pancake restaurant with Cooper and Prudence! Take orders from hungry customers, and visit the grill station. Cook pancakes with fresh batter, and customize each order at the build station. Stack pancakes together, add toppings, and serve your customers!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papa's Pancakeria. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

