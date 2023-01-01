Papa's Pastaria
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Papa's Pastaria app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Serve meals to hungry customers at Papa’s Pastaria in Portellini! Your goal is to save enough money to attend a special wedding. You can take customer orders, prepare unique pasta dishes, and complete each transaction. Strive to keep your patrons happy!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papa's Pastaria. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.