Agar.io and slither.io had a mutant child. This online multiplayer is a cute game with a lot of competition! Level up after you start: choose your custom nickname and begin as a Dogi. Battle others and eat as much as you can for as long as you can. Beware - the other players will try to bite you from behind! Eating games like this one require you to eat fruit to grow your tail (this protects you from being bitten and losing more than 50% mass). Rush and eat other players to grow to your maximum potential. Level up and evolve your creatur with 6 evolutions and over 20 upgrade skills to choose from! Rush, slither, dash, flap, and more! Upgrade and unlock 9 creaturs as you go! This challenging but casual game is fun for teens and adults of all ages! A game of skill, do you have what it takes to make it onto the leaderboard? This addicting game will encourage you to reach the top! Become king of the hill on your own or challenge your friends to beat you! Animal games require skill - do you have what it takes?

Website: creatur.io

