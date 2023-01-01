Snake your way through the competition to complete missions, upgrade your skills and destroy other players. Devour nectar and energy left by opponents to increase your size, skills, and abilities. Smash your way up the food chain as you evolve into the ultimate Little Big Snake. Challenge other players daily to become the biggest snake in the pit. Destroy your enemies by snaking around them and having them smash into you. Eat the yummy nectar left in their wake and collect keys, artifacts and other items to unlock levels, missions and allies.

Website: littlebigsnake.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Little Big Snake. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.