Aqua Thrills: Water Slide Park (also known as aquathrills.io) is an exciting tube racing game created by Rabbit Mountain. Race your way down winding water slides in order to be the first to the bottom! Smash against other racers in order to make your way to the front. Unlock new parks and slides as you go! Do you have what it takes to be the best racer in the park? Give your sliding a go in Aqua Thrills: Water Slide Park! Controls: Left/right arrows - Go left/right Space - Smash opponents About the creator: Aqua Thrills: Water Slide Park is created by Rabbit Mountain based in Bulgaria.

Website: poki.com

