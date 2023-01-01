Running Fred is an action game with multiple game modes created by Dedalord. Can you take control of our crazy hero Fred as he runs for his life? Running Fred puts you in control of Fred as he makes his way through castles and more. But be careful! There’s danger at every turn waiting to crush Fred to his gory core. Play Running Fred on Poki and experience multiple game modes: adventure, challenge and endless survival! Controls: Arrow keys - Move Fred About the creator: Running Fred is created by Dedalord, a studio based in Argentina. They are the creators of the Fred series, including Falling Fred, Skiing Fred, Clicker Fred, and more.Technology:Dedalord updated the classic Running Fred games to an HTML5 build which you can now play online on Poki for free!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Running Fred. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.