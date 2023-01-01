Roller Coaster Builder 2 is a game where you build your own roller coasters and share them with others! Roller Coaster Builder 2 was created by Rabbit Mountain, and is the second installment of the Roller Coaster Builder series. Create the coolest roller coaster to share with the rest of the world! Build loopings, corkscrews or create your own custom track. Build your roller coaster between the mountains, a big city skyline, or between the Egyptian pyramids! Add wild life, destructible environments, dinosaurs and much more to finish your level, and put it online. And don't forget to ride it of course! Controls: Mouse - Click to createAbout the creator: Roller Coaster Builder 2 is created by Rabbit Mountain, based in Bulgaria. They specialise in VR, including titles like Jurassic VR and VR Abyss: Sharks Sea Worlds.

Website: poki.com

