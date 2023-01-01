Rodeo Stampede Tundra is the Snowy and Arctic world of the famous Rodeo Stampede Sky Zoo Safari game created by Featherweight. Rodeo Stampede Tundra is ready for you to tame some wild beasts. Grab your lasso and jump from penguins, seals, polar bears and more in this wild Tundra. Hold on tight so you don't get thrown off! Stay on your catch long enough and you might just make some new animal friends. Bring them to your zoo and make money! Play Rodeo Stampede Tundra on Poki to explore the Tundra and discover all kinds of arctic creatures. Of course we also have Rodeo Stampede and Rodeo Stampede Mountains for you!Rodeo Stampede is created by Featherweight, based in Sydney, Australia. They are also the creators of Rodeo Stampede and Skiing Yeti Mountain. Rodeo Stampede is amongst the most Popular Games on Poki, together with games like Subway Surfers and bullet-force-multiplayer.

