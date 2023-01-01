Lost Yeti is a 2D puzzle game created by Neutronized. In this game, you are tasked to help our lost yeti return home by moving blocks of ice. Start with the retro puzzles in Snowy Hills where you can slide frozen rows and columns to clear the path, and move on to more colorful worlds. You must find the quickest way home while eating all the snacks in your way. Explore all 3 worlds, 60 levels, and various types of captivating enemies and puzzles. Are you ready for this Yeti?Clear the road by dragging ice blocks around using your left mouse button or finger.Lost Yeti is created by Neutronized, an Italian game development studio that was founded in 2010. The company focuses on making "polished, colorful games with a fun first and goal-oriented approach". This is their first game on Poki!

