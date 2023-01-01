Jungle Roller is a puzzle game where you have to twist and turn your way out of the jungle! Jungle Roller was created by Alex Harrison. In Jungle Roller, you move a ball around by rotating the level. In order to finish the levels, you have to roll the ball onto the red dots, when they turn green you can continue to the next step. Secret doors will open, so you can proceed in new parts of the level. Unlock all the doors and remove all the obstacles to open up the door to the next level. Puzzle your way through the jungle with Jungle Roller! Controls: Mouse click - turnAbout the creator: Jungle Roller was created by Alex Harrison, known for other puzzle games like Free the Key.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jungle Roller. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.