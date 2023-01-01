Bricks is a puzzle game that takes the iconic Tetris game to the next level! With a variety of unique brick shapes dropping onto your screen, your goal is to move them to form into lines to gain more points! But here's where the excitement truly begins! Bricks introduces many dynamic mechanics that will push your puzzle-solving skills to the limit. Imagine your play screen rotating, or your controls flipping, or never knowing which pieces would come out the next. Are you ready to take the ultimate challenge? Let's start to move those bricks!

