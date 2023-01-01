Let's Roll is a skill game where you have to roll your way through the various checkpoints. Be careful of all the obstacles that are thrown in your way. You need to expertly dodge and jump through the level. The game also features different modes, like an infinite mode. And has a lot of different balls you can unlock! Can you finish the game? Move - arrow keys / WASDLet's Roll was created by Wix Games. They are known for the Duck Life series, Ant Art Tycoon, and Jumphobia!

