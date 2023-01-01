Pogo Run is a game where you have to race others on your pogo stick! Make sure to dodge all the obstacles that are thrown in your way, and beat the other 4 players to the finish. Racing in Pogo Run is based on a knock out system. If you finish last, the game is over. Every round (4 in total) the last player gets eliminated. Make sure to not finish last in the first 3 games, and win in the last round to win the trophy! At the end of each level there is a target that you can hit for some extra points. Win all your games, earn all the trophies, and become the best Pogo Run player!Move - click / arrowsPogo Run was created by Kiemura, based in Finland. Kiemura is know for games like Piranh.io, Tap Roller, Jump Around and Picky Package.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pogo Run. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.