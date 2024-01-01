Bird Jumper is a platform puzzle game where you need to guide a hungry bird to eat all the worms! Navigate through dangerous obstacles and strategically plan your route to avoid deadly traps. Get magic potions to gain special abilities like double jump or flight. Earn coins along the way to unlock a variety of cool bird skins. With its blend of puzzle-solving and action-packed gameplay, Bird Jumper will put your skills to the ultimate test. Can you help the jumping bird satisfy its hunger and complete all levels?

Website: poki.com

