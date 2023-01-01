WebCatalogWebCatalog
Greg the chameleon is hungry, and only popcorn will satisfy him! Help Greg fill his belly with his favorite food by solving over 85 tasty, taxing puzzles across 5 worlds in Pull My Tongue. Pull Greg’s tongue towards the popcorn, but be careful to avoid the zappers, spikes and other hazards that block his way! If that’s not enough to test your puzzle nous, there are also 3 stars in each level of Pull My Tongue to collect, so you can show off your acumen AND help Greg grab a tasty snack!About the creator: Pull My Tongue is created by solo developer David Marquardt based in Sweden. David’s other games include endless puzzle runner Glitch Dash.

