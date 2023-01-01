WebCatalogWebCatalog
Papa Cherry Saga

Papa Cherry Saga is a matching puzzle game created by Robowhale. Help our chef sate his big appetite for sweets! Assist him in his journey to collect tons of delicious desserts in a magical kingdom full of candies. Join the chef while he matches up doughnuts and other sugary sweets. Put them into groups of three or more to remove them from the board. Additionally, put them into unique combos shaped like the letters L or T to activate exciting effects! There's also useful boosters that will sure come in handy during his incredible journey. Are you ready to play the sweetest puzzle game ever made?Move a dessert - Left click (or tap) and holdMatch dessert - UnclickPapa Cherry Saga is created by Robowhale. Play their other casual games on Poki: Bouncy Woods and Impossible 13

