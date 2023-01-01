Bouncy Woods is a puzzle game in which you must destroy all the bricks and recruit as many ducks as possible in the progress. There are a total of 3 unique worlds and 40 levels! Make sure to practice your aiming because the levels get progressively harder! How far can you advance in this responsive & bouncy adventure?Aim & Shoot - Click & Drag Left Mouse ButtonBouncy Woods is created by the Russian game developer RoboWhale. This is their first game on Poki!

