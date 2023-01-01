Just One? is a cool skill game where you have to aim and shoot your ball into a cup to proceed to the next level. The more walls you use to bounce your ball against, the higher your combo-score will become! In Just One? on Poki the levels get harder and harder with more obstacles, so be careful because you only have one life to play with! The game is developed as an HTML5-game which means you can play Just One? on both your desktop and mobile browser!Controls:Shoot - Drag and click with mouseAbout the creator:QKY games is the creator of this addictive game. They are also the creator of Stickjet Challenge on Poki.

