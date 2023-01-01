Golfinity is an arcade minigolf game where you pass through the obstacles of each level to reach the flag in the hole. You aim and gauge the stroke power by dragging the mouse. In order to win you will need to be precise on the bounce angles and the power you put into the ball. There is also an endless mode with multiple difficulties to choose from if you prefer hitting the ball as long as possible! Be careful about useless strokes in endless mode, as you will lose health points if you miss the hole. Are you ready to hit hole-in-ones ?Golfinity is created by MHP Indie Labs. This is their first game on Poki ! You can play Golfinity for free on Poki.Golfinity can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

