Jellymoji
poki.com
Jellymoji is a puzzle game where you need to shoot an emoji to pair it with the others!Jellymoji was created by Wix Games. Make sure to pair the right emojis together, making them explode! Play a wide variety of levels with increasing difficulty. Puzzle and shoot your way through all the levels to become the best Jellymoji player on the web! Controls: Click - shoot About the creator:Jellymoji was created by Wix Games.
