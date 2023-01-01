WebCatalogWebCatalog
Emoji Sort Master

Emoji Sort Master

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Emoji Sort Master app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Emoji Sort Master is a sorting-puzzle game in which your objective is to sort emojis by mixing them together. Move the mojis into the right tubes until there is only one type of emoji left per tube. Think logically and find your own way to sort the playful emojis. If you get stuck or make mistakes, you can always get a hint or undo your last movement! Share Emoji Sort Master with your friends and learn who can finish the game the fastest!Click on a tube or an emoji to select it, then click on a tube to drop the selected emoji.Select/Move Emoji - Tap or Left mouse clickEmoji Sort Master was created by VNStart Studio. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Emoji Sort Master for free on Poki.Emoji Sort Master is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Emoji Sort Master. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Fun Water Sorting

Fun Water Sorting

poki.com

Water Color Sort

Water Color Sort

poki.com

Logic Master 1

Logic Master 1

poki.com

Master Chess

Master Chess

poki.com

Bubble Sorting

Bubble Sorting

poki.com

Pop It Master

Pop It Master

poki.com

Onet Master

Onet Master

poki.com

Master Checkers

Master Checkers

poki.com

Solitaire

Solitaire

poki.com

Words Emoji

Words Emoji

poki.com

Sugar Eyes

Sugar Eyes

poki.com

Zombie Siege Outbreak

Zombie Siege Outbreak

poki.com