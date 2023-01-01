Market Sort is a puzzle game where your task is to arrange various items neatly on the shelves! Your task is to categorize different objects found in the market, like pastries, gems, chemicals, and more! Move the same objects to the right shelf until each shelf contains only one type of object. If you find yourself stuck, you could always check out helpful options like hints and undo buttons on the side! Can you take on the challenge and create an organized and tidy market?

Website: poki.com

