Fun Water Sorting is a puzzle game in which your objective is to sort liquids by color by mixing them properly. Start by moving the fluids into the right tubes until there is only one color per tube. Think logically and find your own way to sort the colorful water. If you get stuck or make mistakes, you can always get a hint or undo your last movement! Share Fun Water Sorting with your friends and learn who can finish the game the fastest!Click on a bubble to select it, then click on a tube to drop the selected ball.Select/Move Bubble - Tap or Left mouse clickFun Water Sorting was created by VNStart Studio. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Fun Water Sorting for free on Poki.Fun Water Sorting is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

