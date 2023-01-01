Master Checkers
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Master Checkers app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Play your online game of checkers here on Poki! This Master Checkers game is developed by Codethislab and they made it in HTML5 so it's also available on your mobile phone and tablet. Think of a strategic plan to beat your oppenent and move your pieces over the board to lure them into your tactics. You can defeat the computer or play against a friend on the same machine.Controls:Use your mouse to play the game
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Master Checkers. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.