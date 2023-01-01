Jelly Venture is a platform game where you are a shapeshifter who wants to reunite with his dog. You have the ability to turn yourself into jelly and sling yourself across whenever you want. Your character will automatically run forward, you must drag your finger or mouse cursor across the gameplay area, and release in order to jump and stick to a surface. You also have the ability to squeeze through very narrow openings and tunnels. But with great power comes great responsibility, and you can find yourself in some sticky situations if you're not careful! In order to get off a platform you're stuck to, you need to fling yourself off the platform and land on another safe one. Avoid spikes, traps, water, and other environmental hazards. Collect coins and stars so that you can spend them on cool skins and customization options. There are various different worlds with their unique sense of visual atmosphere. Are you ready to explore every world in Jelly Venture?Jelly Venture is created by Terminarch Games. They have other fun arcade and multiplayer skill games on Poki: JollyWorld, sushi-party, Mechabots, Scary Maze, Slime MakerJelly Venture lets you control the Youtuber Jelly as he embarks on a quest to reunite with his adorable puppy Nala. Check out his latest posts, tweets, and music.You can play Jelly Venture for free on Poki.Jelly Venture can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

