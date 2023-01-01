Sling Kong is an arcade game created by Protostar where you have to sling your character "Kong" to complete the level. Bounce, swing and more to go as far as you can in Sling Kong on Poki. But watch out for deadly traps and obstacles. You'll need to avoid saws, fires, enemies and more in order to make your way to the top! Play Sling Kong for free on Poki in your browser and unlocky crazy characters to sling your way to success!Sling Kong is updated and now contains more characters to unlock. Play the mini games and get new highscores to unlock characters from Sci-fi, Adventure, Ice Age and Flower worlds.Mouse - Click and drag to slingSling Kong was created by Protostar, based in Australia. They are also the creators of Super Starfish.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sling Kong. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.