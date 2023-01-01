Swingo is an arcade game that combines the platform and action genres into one fun package. You control a cute bouncy character that can only move around using a grappling hook. Fire the hook and pull yourself in the direction you want to go ! Your character will swing around and bounce around until you reach the fruit at the end of each level. Every successfully finished level awards you some points which add up to unlock cool new characters. The first one is a frog, will you be able to unlock all animals? You will love exploring the vibrant and creative levels full of surprises in Swingo!Use the grappling hook to move around !Aim and shoot - Left mouse click, drag, and releaseThere are a ton of unique Swingo characters in the game to unlock. They are all designed after animals.Swingo was created by Blumgi, a game development studio based in France. Play their legendary games on Poki: Blumgi Rocket, Blumgi Ball, Blumgi CastleSwingo is free to play on Poki.Swingo is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

